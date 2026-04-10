Maui Surf Forecast for April 11, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|3-5
|5-7
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 2 AM, then partly
cloudy. Numerous showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|South winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
east in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:10 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Decreasing southerly winds will lead to declining surf along southern shores tonight and a return to smoother, less choppy conditions. However, surf remains moderate on Saturday with a sustained medium- period south swell. Continued pulses of southerly swell will keep surf along south facing shores at least small through mid-next week.
Along north facing shores, a moderate, short-period northwest swell will bring a quick jump of small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores which peaks on Saturday before slowly diminishing into early next week.
Surf along east facing shores remains below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds forecast through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com