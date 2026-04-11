County of Maui Planning Department highlights emergency activities temporarily allowed in SMA

Storm recovery. (April 2026) PC: County of Maui

County of Maui Department of Planning is informing property owners and residents within the Special Management Area (SMA) throughout Maui County of limited activities that are permissible due to the state’s emergency proclamation tied to the current and recent storms.

The SMA is a designated coastal zone established to protect natural, cultural and recreational resources. To check if a property is within the SMA, go to the County’s Land Use Viewer webpage and select “Special Management Area (SMA)” at https://tinyurl.com/3cccmmju .

“The health and safety of the community, and protection of our natural resources, are top priorities for the Planning Department,” County Planning Director Jacky Takakura said. “During this time, we ask the community to use good judgment and care to protect their families and the natural and cultural resources around them.”

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Gov. Josh Green on April 8, 2026, issued the seventh emergency proclamation relating to March and April 2026 weather events. This suspends Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Chapter 205A (Coastal Zone Management) to the extent necessary to allow government agencies and the public to prepare for, respond to and recover from the emergency.

These allowances take effect immediately for the entire County and remain in effect through Sunday, June 7, 2026, unless the proclamation is terminated or superseded earlier. The following activities are permissible during this period, provided they are related to storm damage, do not harden the shoreline and other required permits (such as electrical, plumbing, and building permits including demolition) are being obtained:

Removal and disposal of storm debris that does not expand the area of disturbance.

Activities necessary to temporarily stabilize and protect structures, provided any temporary installation does not affect neighboring properties and is removed by June 7, 2026.

Emergency repairs to roofs, windows and other storm-damaged minor elements of habitable structures, provided there is no expansion of the structure’s footprint, height or use.

Repairs, replacement and protection of critical public infrastructure or utilities, including roadways, bridges, water systems and electrical infrastructure.

Standard SMA requirements resume after June 7, 2026, unless the proclamation is terminated or superseded earlier. Should a grounded vessel require removal and disposal, contact County Department of Planning for further guidance prior to removal.

For more information, contact the County Department of Planning at 808-270-8205 or currentdivision@mauicounty.gov .