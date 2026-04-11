Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary seeks advisory council applicants

PC: J Moore. NOAA Permit #14682

Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary is seeking to fill three primary and four alternate seats on its advisory council.

The sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats:

Conservation (primary)

Fishing (primary and alternate)

Native Hawaiian (primary and two alternates)

Youth (alternate)

The council ensures public participation in sanctuary matters and provides advice to sanctuary management. “The members of our sanctuary advisory council are essential to ensuring community input and engagement in our sanctuary management,” said Kim Hum, sanctuary superintendent. “We rely on their local knowledge, experience, and expertise to assist us in making informed and timely decisions on how best to protect and conserve humpback whales and their habitat as well as important cultural and other natural resources.”

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Candidates are selected based on their expertise in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and experience regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as primary or alternate members should expect to serve a three-year term and regularly attend quarterly meetings.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. HST on May 18, 2026.

To receive an application kit or for further information, please contact Sara Wood via email at sara.wood@noaa.gov or visit the sanctuary website at https://hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov/management/advisory/recruitment.html

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Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, administered by NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and the State of Hawai‘i Division of Aquatic Resources, protects humpback whales and their habitat in Hawaiian waters where they migrate each winter to mate, calve, and nurse their young.

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