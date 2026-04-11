Maui Health announces CEO transition as Fulton announces departure to be closer to family

Lynn Fulton, CEO, Maui Health

Maui Health announced today that chief executive officer Lynn Fulton will step down effective May 3, 2026, to return to central Illinois to be closer to her family.

“Since assuming the role on Jan. 1, 2024, Fulton has led Maui Health through a period of meaningful progress, strengthening quality, safety, culture, and operational performance across the system,” according to the announcement. “Under her leadership, Maui Health improved patient care outcomes and safety measures, including notable gains in overall quality and reductions in preventable adverse events. The organization also substantially improved its financial performance while maintaining a strong focus on stewardship and sustainability,” Maui Health reports.

Fulton reportedly placed significant emphasis on supporting Maui Health’s workforce. “She oversaw stabilization of the staff, advances in recruitment and retention, improved leadership development, and fostering a culture grounded in collaboration, growth, and respect,” according to Maui Health.

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In addition, Fulton has guided several strategic clinical initiatives that will continue to advance care for the Maui community, including the planning for a new residency program, and the upcoming introduction of a da Vinci surgical robot later this year.

“The Board of Directors is grateful to Lynn for her leadership and for the progress during her tenure,” said Bechara Choucair, MD, chair of the Maui Health board of directors. “We feel confident that Maui Health is well positioned to continue improving access to care for our patients, supporting our clinicians and staff, and ensuring our mission guides the organization for the communities we serve.”

“Serving as CEO of Maui Health has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” said Fulton. “I am thankful for the privilege of working with dedicated leaders and Board members to strengthen care for our community, and I am confident the organization will continue to deliver exceptional health care grounded in compassion, dignity and respect.”

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The leadership transition plan will be shared in the coming days.