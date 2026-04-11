Maui severe weather update: Disturbance renews threat of flooding through Monday

Low clouds over Wailuku. (4.11.26) PC: County of Maui

A disturbance approaching from the northwest is expected to renew deep tropical moisture across all Hawaiian Islands beginning late tonight. Given saturated soils and elevated stream levels following recent heavy rainfall, flooding may redevelop quickly, according the National Weather Service.

The NWS extended its flood watch through 6 a.m. Monday, April 13. While favorable conditions are anticipated by NWS for Maui County today and tonight, there is a slight chance of rainfall for Molokaʻi and the potential for localized flooding through Monday morning, county officials said.

A low-pressure system has been drawing moisture northward across the state, causing heavy rain in some areas. NWS first issued a flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands on April 8 tied to this severe weather event. It is the third storm in a month, which increases the threats of flash flooding, rapid runoff and landslides, even with less rain.

The public is reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in their vehicle or on foot. (April 2026) PC: County of Maui

Shelter update:

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Due to improving weather conditions reported by NWS, the American Red Cross and Maui Emergency Management Agency closed all shelters today, April 11. Helene Hall in Hāna closed at 7 a.m., and South Maui Community Park Gym closed at 10 a.m.

Maui shelter. (April 2026) PC: County of Maui

After remaining unoccupied, shelters at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani and Lahaina Civic Center closed at noon on Friday. A shelter at Hāna High School Cafeteria closed at 5:30 p.m. on April 8, and a shelter at Velma McWayne Santos Community Center in Wailuku closed at 1 p.m. on April 9. MEMA, County of Maui departments and the American Red Cross began proactively opening shelters April 8 ahead of severe weather impacts.

County facility closures:

Lānaʻi Landfill closed today, due to unsafe operational conditions caused by heavy rain, according to the County Department of Environmental Management Solid Waste Division. The landfill is anticipated to reopen for normal hours Tuesday, April 14.

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Water conservation for Maui and Molokaʻi

The Department of Water Supply advises residents and visitors on Maui and Molokaʻi to conserve water as a precaution during this severe weather event. Residents are encouraged to proactively fill clean containers with water for essential use if necessary. Limiting nonessential water use will help maintain reliable water service in the event of power or electronic disruptions or additional storm-related damage. The water conservation advisory expires at the end of the NWS flood watch.

Storm recovery. (April 2026) PC: County of Maui

Road advisories and closures

Treat any traffic light that is out or malfunctioning as a four-way stop. Do not attempt to travel through moving water. For updates on County of Maui road closures, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/roadclosures or download the Genasys Protect app at mauicounty.gov/MEMA.

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County response:

Mayor Richard Bissen signed an emergency proclamation on April 6 that lets the County access state and federal assistance and streamline procedures to quickly deploy resources, personnel and services if needed. County Emergency Operations Center went into activation on April 8. Emergency departments have been preparing for and responding to this storm while conducting emergency repairs from recent storms.

Overcast skies over Central Maui. (April 2026) PC: County of Maui

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