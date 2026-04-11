Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2026

April 11, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
4-6 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

                            afternoon, becoming light and variable,

                            then becoming southeast around 5 mph

                            after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 04:08 PM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:43 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

                            in the afternoon.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 06:34 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 11:44 AM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 05:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:09 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A medium-period south swell will gradually decline through Monday. By Tuesday, however, a new south swell will arrive, once again providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend. 


A moderate, short to medium-period northwest swell generated by the gale force low to the northwest filled in early this morning and is providing small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores this afternoon. Another northwest reinforcement will arrive on Sunday and maintain small to moderate surf through the weekend, followed by a decline in northwest swell energy next week. 


Surf along east facing shores remains below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through next week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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