Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

afternoon, becoming light and variable,

then becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 04:08 PM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:43 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. High Temperature Around 80. Winds South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 06:34 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 11:44 AM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:09 AM HST. Sunset 6:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A medium-period south swell will gradually decline through Monday. By Tuesday, however, a new south swell will arrive, once again providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend.

A moderate, short to medium-period northwest swell generated by the gale force low to the northwest filled in early this morning and is providing small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores this afternoon. Another northwest reinforcement will arrive on Sunday and maintain small to moderate surf through the weekend, followed by a decline in northwest swell energy next week.

Surf along east facing shores remains below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through next week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.