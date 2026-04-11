Maui Surf Forecast for April 12, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
afternoon, becoming light and variable,
then becoming southeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph, becoming west
in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|6:09 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A medium-period south swell will gradually decline through Monday. By Tuesday, however, a new south swell will arrive, once again providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend.
A moderate, short to medium-period northwest swell generated by the gale force low to the northwest filled in early this morning and is providing small to moderate surf to north and west facing shores this afternoon. Another northwest reinforcement will arrive on Sunday and maintain small to moderate surf through the weekend, followed by a decline in northwest swell energy next week.
Surf along east facing shores remains below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com