State urges vigilance as Flood Watch is extended to Monday night

Hawaiʻi satellite imagery (4.11.26) PC: NOAA/NWS

The state of Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency urges all Hawaiʻi residents to remain vigilant after the National Weather Service extended the Flood Watch for the entire state through 6 p.m. Monday.

Even a few inches of additional rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas where the ground remains saturated from the record rainfall experienced since mid-March.

“State and county agencies across Hawaiʻi have been working around the clock to monitor conditions, support response efforts and keep our communities safe,” said state Adjutant General and Director of HIEMA, Maj. Gen. Stephen Logan. “Mahalo to the communities for doing their part, heeding advisories and working to keep their neighbors safe. We are grateful for the coordination taking place across all levels of government and as conditions remain unsettled statewide. We urge everyone to stay informed and be prepared to act if needed.”

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Stay accurately informed

Conditions vary by county and location. The most timely and location-specific alerts will come from county emergency notification systems. Residents are encouraged to sign up for alerts in their county:

Residents should also continue monitoring trusted sources for real-time weather updates:

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The state urges residents to stay informed, avoid driving through flooded roadways and be prepared to take action if conditions worsen. Additional preparedness information is available at ready.hawaii.gov.

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Brown Water Advisories

Brown Water Advisories have been issued by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) for O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Maui. A brown water advisory means nearshore ocean water may be contaminated after heavy rain, when runoff carries soil, debris, bacteria and other pollutants from land into the ocean. Brown Water Advisories cannot be physically posted at every affected ocean access point, so residents are encouraged to check current conditions on the DOH Clean Water Branch resource webpage. DOH also advises residents to stay out of floodwaters. Exposure to contaminated water can cause wound infections, skin rash, gastrointestinal illness, tetanus, leptospirosis and more. If contact with floodwater is unavoidable, DOH recommends the following actions:

Wash exposed skin with soap and water as soon as possible.

Use alcohol-based wipes or sanitizer if clean water is unavailable.

Clean and cover any wounds and seek medical care if needed.

Wash contaminated clothing in hot water with detergent before reuse.

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Oʻahu parks, trails and camping areas re-opened

All parks, trails and camping areas on Oʻahu overseen by the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of State Parks re-opened today, Saturday, April 11, 2026, except for Ka‘ena Point State Park (both Mokulēʻia and Mākua-Keawaʻula sections), Pu‘u o Mahuka Heiau State Historic Site and the Wahiawā Freshwater State Recreation Area.