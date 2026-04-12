Gravity-defying journey through modern circus artistry, CIRCA at the MACC

Circa Humans 2.0. PC: courtesy

Performing arts company, Circa, returns to the Castle Theater on Sunday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme.

This next chapter of Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal, and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.

Since 2004, Circa has called Brisbane, Australia, home while touring the world, captivating audiences in over 45 countries and reaching more than two million people. Their award-winning performances have earned standing ovations, rave reviews, and sold-out shows across six continents.

They are at the forefront of the new wave of contemporary Australian circus, redefining the art form by showcasing how extreme physicality can forge powerful and emotive experiences.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Circa are relentless in the way they push boundaries, blending movement, dance, theatre, and circus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting the victims of the wildfires, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank.

Tickets: $27, $47, $67, & $87. Ticket prices include ALL taxes and fees. More details can be found at mauiarts.org. There is a 10% MACC member discount available. Keiki 3-12 tickets are half price. For those wishing to join as a member and receive ticket discounts (on select shows), advance ticket purchasing, and many other benefits, please visit www.mauiarts.org/membership.