Maui Surf Forecast for April 13, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 8 PM, then partly
cloudy until 2 AM, then mostly cloudy.
Occasional showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Cloudy. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:08 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A moderate, medium-period north-northwest swell (340 degrees) generated by the formerly-gale force low north-northwest of the main Hawaiian islands is filling in along north and west facing shores this afternoon. This swell will maintain small to moderate surf through Monday, followed by a decline in northwest swell energy for the rest of the week.
A medium-period south swell will continue to decline through Monday. By Tuesday, however, a new south swell will arrive, once again providing a boost to surf along south facing shores through mid week before gradually subsiding into the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain below seasonal average with lighter than average trade winds near and upstream of the islands forecast through next week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com