Public invited to attend Hawaiʻi Wildfire Summit 2026 on Kauaʻi

The Kauaʻi Fire Department invites the public to register for the Hawaiʻi Wildfire Summit 2026, taking place May 7 and 8 on Kauaʻi. This two-day event will bring partners from across the islands together to strengthen wildfire readiness and resilience statewide.

“Wildfire preparedness is a shared responsibility,” said Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami. “By bringing our partners together here on Kauaʻi, we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting our communities, our natural resources, and one another. When we work as one team with a shared mission, we are stronger and better prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Hosted on Kauaʻi, the summit will unite agencies, organizations, and community members to share progress, strengthen partnerships, and advance collective efforts to protect our people, places, and natural resources. Registration is $55 per person and includes Thursday evening networking and dinner, Friday lunch, and registration processing fees. Early registrants will receive a swag bag while supplies last.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The summit begins Thursday, May 7, at the Kauaʻi Philippine Cultural Center in Līhuʻe. Registration opens at 2 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. kickoff session featuring welcome remarks, an opening ceremony, and perspectives connecting Hawaiʻi’s wildfire efforts to broader statewide and national initiatives. A networking reception will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a hosted dinner at 6 p.m.

The program continues Friday, May 8, at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The full-day session will focus on working across agencies, organizations, and communities to strengthen prevention, mitigation, and response efforts. Discussions will highlight statewide coordination, land management strategies, community resilience initiatives, and emergency response collaboration.

The summit will conclude at 4 p.m. with reflections on Hawaiʻi’s progress and a forward-looking conversation centered on the theme, “One Team. A Shared Mission. Our Kuleana.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Hawaiʻi Wildfire Summit is presented in partnership with the Kauaʻi Fire Department, Kauaʻi Emergency Management Agency, Hawaiʻi Wildfire Management Organization, and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife, with support from County of Kauaʻi partners and fire and emergency management collaborators across Hawaiʻi and beyond.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, please visit www.hwmo.org/wildfiresummit2026 or contact the Kauaʻi Fire Department Prevention Bureau at 808-241-4985 or kfdpreventionbureau@kauai.gov.

If you need an ASL Interpreter, materials in an alternate format, or other auxiliary aid support, or an interpreter for a language other than English, please contact the Kaua‘i Fire Department Prevention Bureau at 808- 241-4985 or kfdpreventionbureau@kauai.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy.