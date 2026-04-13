Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Department registration returns to original location as CDU construction continues

Maui Memorial Medical Center, Emergency Department. PC: Courtesy file

Effective Wednesday, April 15, 2026, Maui Memorial Medical Center’s Emergency Department (ED) patient registration, triage, fast track, and waiting room will return to their original locations inside the ED.

Patients and visitors should resume using the main Emergency Department entrance for all emergency care needs.

There will be no disruption to emergency services during this transition, and the MMMC Emergency Department will remain open and fully operational.

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Parking and valet services for Emergency Department patrons will remain unchanged.

These changes mark the completion of Phase 1 construction for the Nan and Wayne Kocourek Clinical Decision Unit (CDU).

What’s Next: CDU Construction Starting April 17

The next phase of construction is scheduled to begin on April 17, 2026.

During this phase, work will focus on the hallway area that starts at the hospital entrance near the Pacific Cancer Institute (PCI).

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The hallway from the PCI entrance into the Wailuku Tower will remain open and operational. There will be no impact on patient care or staff and visitor access. Directional signage will be posted to help guide staff, patients, and visitors.

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The CDU will provide a dedicated space to streamline diagnosis and improve care for patients needing immediate intervention, while also providing a space for those who need monitoring but don’t require inpatient admission. This will help improve patient flow in the Emergency Department, reduce wait times, and ensure patients receive the right level of care more efficiently, ultimately enhancing access to timely care for our community.

As construction progresses, Maui Health will continue to keep the community informed through local media, social media, and its website.

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For additional project updates, visit www.mauihealth.org/community.