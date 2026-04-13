Registration open for sixth year of Ahupua‘a Stewards Program on Maui

PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust

Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT), Hawai‘i’s local statewide nonprofit land trust that protects, stewards, and cultivates reciprocal relationships between people and ʻāina that sustain Hawai‘i, is partnering with the University of Hawai‘i Maui College for the sixth year of the Ahupua‘a Stewards Leadership Program . The program is supported by Kamehameha Schools.

PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust

Ahupua‘a Stewards is a free program that helps high school students on Maui develop and implement environmental decisions informed by ahupua‘a systems. The summer session runs from June 9-July 16, 2026, with in-person classes at the UHMC Kahului campus and field trips to HILT lands and conservation partner sites on Maui, including the Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, The Nature Conservancy Hawai‘i, Kula Community Watershed Alliance, Haleakalā Ranch and Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge. Students meet Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Field trip transportation is provided to and from campus.

Instruction is led by Denby Freeland, HILT’s Director of ‘Āina Education and Community Impact.

PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust

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Program goals include:

Leadership development: Fostering Maui Nui sustainability and resilience through ʻāina-based education and indigenous knowledge for future and emerging leaders in conservation and natural resource pathways.

Fostering Maui Nui sustainability and resilience through ʻāina-based education and indigenous knowledge for future and emerging leaders in conservation and natural resource pathways. Applied learning: Creating opportunities for students to experience a range of hands-on STEM concepts to support career exploration and discovery of their passion and purpose.

Creating opportunities for students to experience a range of hands-on STEM concepts to support career exploration and discovery of their passion and purpose. Mentorship: Cultivating relationships within the system through mentoring with conservation leaders.

PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust

Ahupua‘a Stewards is offered with 100% tuition sponsorship and a $1,000 student stipend upon completion. Availability is limited; open to high school students ages 16-18 years old. Additional information is available at www.hilt.org/ahupuaa-stewards .

PC: Hawai‘i Land Trust