First Cohort Graduates from BIA Hawaii PACT Program at Kīpūola Kauhale. PC: Courtesy of HomeAid Hawai‘i

The first cohort graduated from the Building Industry Association of Hawaiʻi’s (BIA Hawaiʻi) Pre-Apprenticeship Construction Training (PACT) program, held on-site at Kīpūola Kauhale in Kahului last week.

Seven individuals completed the six-week program, including four residents of Kīpūola Kauhale. Three secured job offers prior to graduation.

This marks the first BIA Hawaiʻi PACT program delivered on-site at a kauhale community, combining multi-trade construction training with industry-recognized certifications, including OSHA 30.

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The program addresses a growing demand for skilled construction workers across Maui while creating direct pathways to employment for residents.

First Cohort Graduates from BIA Hawaii PACT Program at Kīpūola Kauhale. PC: Courtesy of HomeAid Hawai‘i

The training was launched within months of the opening of Kīpūola Kauhale, Maui’s first kauhale village serving individuals transitioning out of homelessness in Central Maui. By bringing the program on-site, participants were able to train where they live, reducing barriers between opportunity and access.

BIA Hawaiʻi led the program in partnership with HomeAid Hawai‘i, with support from industry, philanthropic and community partners including the Hawai‘i Building Industry Foundation, Hawai‘i Community Foundation, Kirk Landry Foundation, Alaska Airlines, First Hawaiian Bank Foundation, Armstrong Builders, Impact Property Solutions, Arita Poulson and Swinerton Builders.

First Cohort Graduates from BIA Hawaii PACT Program at Kīpūola Kauhale. PC: Courtesy of HomeAid Hawai‘i

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Participants followed the nationally recognized Home Builders Institute curriculum, combining classroom instruction with hands-on training across multiple trades. Instruction covered construction safety, tool use, blueprint reading and core disciplines including carpentry, electrical, plumbing, masonry and concrete. Graduates earned OSHA 30 certification, CPR and First Aid credentials, and HBI certificates.

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The program concluded with a final build project and direct engagement with employers. Participants constructed a storage unit with an attached carport designed to house utility task vehicles used on-site, leaving behind a storage space the community can use.

First Cohort Graduates from BIA Hawaii PACT Program at Kīpūola Kauhale. PC: Courtesy of HomeAid Hawai‘i

“Programs like PACT are critical to Hawai‘i’s workforce development and long-term economic stability,” said Roseann Freitas, chief executive officer of BIA Hawaiʻi. “Participants are gaining industry-recognized certifications, hands-on experience, and the foundational skills needed to enter the construction workforce. For employers, this creates a pipeline of qualified local talent. It is a meaningful investment in both our communities and the future of our industry.”

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HomeAid Hawai‘i worked alongside BIA Hawaiʻi to bring the program into Kīpūola Kauhale, using the site itself as a training environment. The approach reflects a broader effort to align housing with access to employment.

“Housing creates the foundation for stability, but it is not a complete solution,” said Kimo Carvalho, chief executive officer of HomeAid Hawai‘i. “Without integrated pathways to economic mobility, that stability is difficult to sustain over time. At the kauhale level, this program embeds workforce development directly within the community, enabling residents to build skills, generate income and move toward long-term self-sufficiency.”

Additional cohorts are planned as partners look to expand the program and strengthen the local workforce pipeline across the state.