Maui News

Missing person: Maui police seek help in locating Kahului man

April 14, 2026, 11:01 AM HST
* Updated April 14, 1:04 PM
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Erick Ringlen. PC: courtesy

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Erick Ringlen, 50, of Kahului.

Ringlen was reported missing by a concerned family member on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. He was last seen at his place of employment in Kīhei at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026

Police say Ringlen does not have cell phone or a vehicle. 

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He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ringlen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ringlen is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-09958.

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