Missing person: Maui police seek help in locating Kahului man
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Erick Ringlen, 50, of Kahului.
Ringlen was reported missing by a concerned family member on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. He was last seen at his place of employment in Kīhei at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2026
Police say Ringlen does not have cell phone or a vehicle.
He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ringlen was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ringlen is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it is an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report number 26-09958.