Maui News

Donʻt get hooked: UH Maui College presents real-life phishing stories

April 15, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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Student Cyber Analysts at Work. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

“Hook, Line, and Sinker: Real Stories of Successful Phishing Attacks” is the topic for the fourth and final session in a series of free Zoom meetings being presented by the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for sole proprietors and registered businesses in Hawai‘i on Wednesday, April 22, 12–1 p.m., HST. via Zoom.

>> Additional information and registration

Jodi Ito, UH chief info security officer, said, “Phishing remains the most effective attack method in 2026 because it targets the one element that can’t be easily patched: people. Furthermore, AI is making these scams more sophisticated by generating “personalized” phishing emails, making detection even more challenging.”

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The following topics will be covered:

  • What is phishing? 
  • How has it evolved over time?
  • Common ways to get hooked
  • Impact of successful phishing attacks
  • Practical defenses against phishing

The series of four sessions was funded with $1 million in grants and wraparound support from Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund to establish the University of Hawaiʻi Cybersecurity Clinics. The clinic is one of 15 new ones launching at higher education institutions nationwide, made possible through a collaboration between Google and the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics.

Cyber Dashboard. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

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