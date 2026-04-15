HIDOE after-school program registration to open April 22

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE) and After-School Plus (A+) program providers statewide are encouraging families to prepare for registration for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. A+ registration for HIDOE families opens Wednesday, April 22, 3 p.m. — both online and in person.

Eligibility

A+ programs provide safe, supervised after-school care for public elementary students (Grades K-6) whose parents or guardians are working, attending school, or participating in job training programs during after-school hours.

Families must submit proof of eligibility for both parents or legal guardians — regardless of marital status — to register for A+. Families should gather the following required documents prior to registration:

For employed parents: Current pay stubs (dated within the past 30 days) or a letter from an employer verifying work hours.

For self-employed/independent contractors: General Excise Tax (GET) license and either a tax return with Schedule C or a recent business checking account statement.

For parents attending school: A class schedule on official school letterhead displaying the student’s name, school and course schedule.

For parents in job training programs: A DHS_728 First-to-Work approval letter.

If applicable, custody documents and proof of legal guardianship.

If applicable, foster parent documents (must be resubmitted each school year).

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How to Register

Registering online is the fastest and most efficient way to register. Register at:

Or register in-person at your child’s A+ school site. Registration forms and Parent Handbooks can be downloaded from the HIDOE A+ website, or from your respective A+ provider’s website. Printed copies will also be available at school sites.

To avoid duplicate registrations, families are asked to have only one household member submit the online application. While online capacity is expanded to handle high traffic, both online and in-person registrations will be date- and time-stamped and processed in the order received. Incomplete applications may experience delays, and space may fill before enrollment is confirmed.

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A+ Program Fees

For the 2026-27 school year, the A+ program monthly fee is $240. Monthly fees are due on the first program day of each month.

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Income-eligible families may apply for financial assistance through the state Department of Human Services’ A+ subsidy program, which can help offset the monthly program fee. DHS subsidy applicants must submit a new application and provide proof of income for all household members each school year. An eligibility estimation calculator is available on the HIDOE A+ website.

For more information or assistance, visit the HIDOE A+ website or your child’s A+ provider’s website.