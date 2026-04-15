Maui County Federal Credit Union seeks scholarship applicants for continuing education

2025 MCFCU scholarships. PC: Maui County Federal Credit Union

Maui County Federal Credit Union announced the opening of its 2026 Scholarship Program application acceptance period, offering ten $1,000 scholarships to local students pursuing higher education. Now in its 24th year, the MCFCU Scholarship Program has invested nearly $300,000 in the educational journeys of its young members — a testament to MCFCU’s long-standing commitment helping members achieve their goals at every stage of life.

Ten recipients will be chosen through a random drawing, each receiving a $1,000 scholarship toward continuing their education. Visit www.mauicountyfcu.org for application details and eligibility requirements. All qualifications must be met, and completed applications must be submitted no later than May 31, 2026.

“Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make — not just in a student’s future, but in the future of our community. For over two decades, this scholarship program has been one of the ways we put that belief into action. This year, we’re proud to continue that tradition and stand behind the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and dreamers as they take their next big step,” said Michele Kawahara, President/CEO of Maui County Federal Credit Union.

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For questions, contact MCFCU at hello@mauicountyfcu.org.