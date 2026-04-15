Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2026

April 15, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 07:34 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 01:21 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 02:20 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:06 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small, short-period, NNW swell will fade out on Thursday. Small background energy from the west will be possible this weekend into early next week from Typhoon Sinlaku, but confidence remains low. A much larger northwest to west-northwest swell is possible towards the end of next week as Typhoon Sinlaku makes an extratropical transition early next week. 


A small to moderate, medium-period, SSE swell will boost surf along S shores through Friday then lower over the weekend. Surf along E shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. However, increasing trades by week's end should brings a slight bump to surf. Low pressure advancing S along the W coast of the US next week sends a small, medium period NE swell toward the islands by midweek. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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