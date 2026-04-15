Maui Surf Forecast for April 16, 2026

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 07:34 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 01:21 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 07:38 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:06 AM HST. Sunset 6:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small, short-period, NNW swell will fade out on Thursday. Small background energy from the west will be possible this weekend into early next week from Typhoon Sinlaku, but confidence remains low. A much larger northwest to west-northwest swell is possible towards the end of next week as Typhoon Sinlaku makes an extratropical transition early next week.

A small to moderate, medium-period, SSE swell will boost surf along S shores through Friday then lower over the weekend. Surf along E shores remains below the seasonal average as trades remain light. However, increasing trades by week's end should brings a slight bump to surf. Low pressure advancing S along the W coast of the US next week sends a small, medium period NE swell toward the islands by midweek.

NORTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

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am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

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Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.