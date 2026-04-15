Ti leaves, lei makers sought to honor veterans on Memorial Day

PC: County of Maui

Donations of ti leaves are being sought to ensure there are enough materials for 4,350 lei to honor every fallen veteran at Maui Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day.

Ti leaves may be dropped off from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Kaunoa Senior Center, 401 Alakapa Place in Spreckelsville.

Kaunoa Senior Center, which is part of the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns, is offering ti leaf lei-making classes on three Mondays, May 4, 11 and 18, 2026, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for those 55 and older.

PC: County of Maui

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Following each class, community lei-making, open to all ages, will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Ti Leaf Lounge. Supplies will be provided.

A drive-thru drop-off event for finished fresh flower and ti leaf lei will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 22, at Kaunoa Senior Center.

To register for classes or for lei donation details, call Kaunoa Senior Center at 808-270-7308, option 3.

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For more information about Kaunoa Senior Services, visit www.mauicounty.gov/254/Kaunoa-Senior-Services.