FEMA affirms Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Hawai‘i following Kona storms

Storm-impacted areas on the North Shore. PC: Office of the Governor.

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Hawaiʻi to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that occurred March 10-24, 2026.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the City and County of Honolulu, as well as Hawaiʻi and Maui counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster.

The announcement comes following a statement released by Gov. Josh Green April 8, indicating that the President of the United States approved a Major Disaster Declaration to provide Individual Assistance (IA) and Public Assistance (PA) for the state of Hawaiʻi following the severe Kona Low storms that caused widespread flooding and damage statewide in March.

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The declaration authorizes federal assistance to support response and recovery efforts for the City and County of Honolulu, Hawai‘i county and Maui county. FEMA will provide PA to reimburse state and county governments for emergency response and infrastructure repairs.

Federal funding is now accessible for state and eligible local governments, as well as certain nonprofit organizations, to assist with emergency efforts and repair facilities damaged by the recent severe storms. The City and County of Honolulu, Hawai‘i county and Maui county are currently in the process of securing these vital resources to aid in their recovery efforts.

Individuals and families who sustained losses in designated areas should first file claims with their insurance providers and then apply for assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, provide FEMA the number for that service. Registration is free and survivors should apply as soon as possible. The deadline for applications will be June 7, 2026; applications can be updated with additional information if the situation changes.

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“This Major Disaster Declaration is a critical step forward for Hawaiʻi as we recover from the devastating impacts of the Kona Low storms,” said Green. “I’m grateful to the President and FEMA for acting quickly to approve our request because it immediately unlocks the federal resources we need to support response and long-term recovery in our state.”

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“This declaration allows us to expand operations and bring critical federal resources into Hawaiʻi at a pivotal time,” said Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency Administrator James Barros. “We are working closely with county, state and federal partners to ensure support reaches the communities that need it most. Recovery will take time, but this is a major step forward in getting help where it’s needed.”

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) said, “People across Hawai‘i have come together to respond to and recover from this disaster, and our county, state, and federal governments have stepped up to support them. We thank President Trump for approving this request. FEMA has been a supportive partner in this process, and this new declaration will mean more federal resources to help people recover and rebuild.”

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Residents can continue to access state support and recovery information through Aloha United Way 211 and ready.hawaii.gov. By calling 211, individuals can be connected to housing assistance, food support and disaster case management services. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official channels as recovery efforts continue.