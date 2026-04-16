Senate designates April 2026 as National Native Plant Month

US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: Sen. Hirono / (3.25.26)

The US Senate unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution Tuesday designating April 2026 as National Native Plant Month, highlighting the role indigenous flora plays in environmental conservation and Hawaiʻi’s cultural heritage.

US Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi and Mississippi Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith led the measure. Hirono said the designation is vital for Hawaiʻi, which serves as home to 40% of the nation’s endangered and threatened plant species.

“Across the country, native plants highlight the uniqueness of the places they call home,” Hirono said. “This bipartisan resolution is a testament to just that—native plants are not political, our environment depends on them.”

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The resolution underscores the importance of protecting species like the silversword on Haleakalā or lehua in Hawaiian rainforests. Such plants are the foundation of island ecosystems that prevent erosion and protect the watersheds.

Hyde-Smith noted that native plants help improve soil and water quality while providing essential habitat for wildlife. In Mississippi, the state tracks nearly 3,000 native species.

Hirono has sponsored the annual resolution for five years. As a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, she has advocated for legislation to protect the state’s fish, wildlife and agricultural interests.

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The senator recently introduced the Tropical Plant Health Initiative Act to increase research funding for pests and diseases. The act aims to protect local staples including coffee plants and macadamia trees from invasive threats.

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The resolution also received support from senators in New Jersey, Colorado and New Hampshire.

To see a full text of the resolution, click here.