Mayor Richard Bissen was among those who joined Child & Family Service for the 6th Annual ʻOhana Fest.

Child & Family Service joined hundreds of Maui families and community partners at the 6th Annual ʻOhana Fest on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at UH Maui College, in a strong show of support for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Hosted by the Hoʻoikaika Partnership, ʻOhana Fest brought together local organizations, service providers, and families for a morning centered on connection, education, and celebration. The free, family-friendly event featured cultural activities, live entertainment, games, and access to critical community resources that support the safety and well-being of children and families across Maui.

CFS team members were on-site throughout the event, engaging directly with families and sharing information about programs and services that provide early support, strengthen family relationships, and help prevent abuse before it occurs.

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This year’s theme, “E Ulu Ē – Growing Stronger Together,” reflected the importance of collective responsibility in building resilient families and communities. Inspired by the ulu tree, the theme emphasized nourishment, growth, and the role of intergenerational care in creating a strong foundation for keiki.

Child & Family Service Joins Community for Successful 6th Annual ʻOhana Fest on Maui

“Events like ʻOhana Fest are so important because they create a safe and welcoming space for families to connect, learn, and access support before challenges become crises,” said Shana Orta, Maui Program Director at Child & Family Service. “Prevention starts with relationships, and when families feel supported and know where to turn, it makes a lasting difference for our keiki and our community.”

Event highlights included proclamations by Mayor Richard Bissen recognizing Child Abuse Prevention Month and Home Visitors Appreciation Week, as well as a special story circle where the mayor read Kalo Boy’s Adventure to Make Pono to participating families. Throughout the morning, families connected with service providers, participated in hands-on activities, and accessed resources designed to support healthy development and family stability.

Mayor Richard Bissen was among those who joined Child & Family Service for the 6th Annual ʻOhana Fest.

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ʻOhana Fest continues to serve as a powerful reminder that preventing child abuse starts with strong communities, accessible resources, and meaningful connections between families and those who serve them.

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CFS extends its gratitude to the Hoʻoikaika Partnership and all participating organizations for their continued commitment to ensuring that Maui’s children and families are safe, supported, and thriving.