Maui Ku’ia Estate chocolate. PC: Maui Chocolate Tour

The Maui Chocolate Tour at Ku‘ia Estates announced the launch of its new Farm and Feast Experience, combining an immersive cacao farm tour with a delightful dining experience at Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. This unique journey offers guests an opportunity to explore the rich agricultural heritage of Maui while indulging in delicious, locally-crafted chocolate and Italian-inspired cuisine.

The adventure begins at the Maui Ku‘ia Estates Chocolate Factory in Lahaina, where guests get to experience a guided tour of the 20-acre private cacao farm at the foot of the West Maui mountains. Participants will receive an insightful overview of cacao cultivation, hand-harvesting processes, and chocolate crafting from knowledgeable guides.

Farm Tour. (Courtesy: Maui Chocolate Tour)

Farm Tour and Treehouse. (Courtesy: Maui Chocolate Tour)

The journey continues with a curated tasting of nine varieties of Maui Ku‘ia Estates’ award-winning handcrafted chocolate, enjoyed on a spacious treetop-level treehouse overlooking the stunning West Maui landscape. As guests savor the chocolates, guides will share stories about the unique flavors, ingredients, and artisanal process behind each creation.

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As evening descends, the experience moves to Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, one of Lahaina’s most beloved restaurants. Here, guests will enjoy a menu filled with Italian-inspired dishes featuring fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The dining experience will offer a range of delicious starters, entrees, and desserts, along with coffee or a non-alcoholic beverage.

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. PC: Spencer Starnes

Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina. PC: Spencer Starnes

Jayci Corwin, Director of Experiences at Hawai‘i Farm Project, emphasized the mission behind this new experience: “At Maui Chocolate Tour, we’re always excited about finding new ways to deepen our guests’ connection to our farm, the food they love eating, and the importance of Maui and Hawai‘i agriculture and ingredients to local residents.”

Qiana Di Bari, Co-Owner of Sale Pepe Pizzeria e Cucina, added, “This partnership felt aligned from the start. We share a similar philosophy: care for the product, respect for the agricultural community, and a strong sense of place. The experience begins with the discovery of cacao on the farm and carries into the warmth of our dining room, bringing the culinary adventure to life on the plate.”

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The approximately 3.5-hour Maui Chocolate Tour Farm and Feast Experience is available by reservation for $225 per person, with tours beginning and ending at the Maui Ku‘ia Estates Chocolate Factory located at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina.

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For reservations, visit www.mauichocolatetour.com or call 808-793-6651.