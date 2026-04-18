Maui E-Bike Program Serves Fire Survivors, Highlights Ongoing Transportation Need

E-bike giveaway 2026. PC: courtesy

The Maui Bicycling League successfully hosted its 2026 E-Bike Giveaway Event for Maui Fire Survivors on April 11 at Maui Sunriders in Kapalua, bringing together community leaders, partners, and recipients in a meaningful step forward in Maui’s ongoing recovery.

The program provided 30 electric bicycles to selected Maui fire survivors, helping address critical transportation needs while supporting physical and mental well-being.

The event opened with a blessing by Kahu Glenn Kamaka, setting a heartfelt and grounded tone for the day, followed by remarks from community leaders including Council Member Tamara Paltin.

“This initiative shows how community, partnerships, and thoughtful planning can come together to create real impact,” said Councilmember Paltin. During her remarks, she also shared that the West Maui Greenway project is moving forward, drawing enthusiastic applause and excitement from attendees.

A Community-Centered Effort

E-bike giveaway 2026. PC: courtesy

The E-Bike Giveaway Program received 362 applications, highlighting the significant need for accessible transportation options across the community.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“E-bikes can be life-changing for transportation, health, and independence—especially for those recovering from the Maui fires,” said Saman Dias, Chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “This program is about more than mobility — it’s about helping people move forward and rebuild their lives.”

The event was attended by Maui MPO Acting Executive Director Tiffany Iida, who expressed appreciation for the opportunity to witness firsthand the positive impact of the program and the joy of recipients.

Safety, Training, and Support

E-bike giveaway 2026. PC: courtesy

A key component of the program is its emphasis on safety and responsible riding.

All recipients completed virtual training and passed a required quiz with a minimum score of 80%, ensuring a clear understanding of safe e-bike operation, Hawaiʻi laws, and rules of the road. Some recipients even joked that it felt like passing a driver’s test — a reflection of how serious safety and responsibility were emphasized throughout the program.

The Hawaiʻi Bicycling League provided on-the-ground support, with Executive Director Travis Counsell and Director of Education Malia Harunaga traveling from Oʻahu to assist with training and program delivery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“By combining access with education, we’re helping riders feel confident, prepared, and safe,” said Counsell. “Programs like this are essential to ensuring that as e-bike use grows, it does so in a way that prioritizes safety, responsibility, and community well-being.”

“Education is key to building confident and responsible riders,” said Malia Harunaga, Director of Education at the Hawaiʻi Bicycling League. “We want every participant to understand not just how to operate an e-bike, but how to ride safely, share the road, and be part of a positive and respectful riding community.”

Event Experience & Community Impact

E-bike giveaway 2026. PC: courtesy

With pleasant weather and strong community turnout, the event created a positive and supportive environment for recipients and their families.

Participants received one of three e-bike types based on their needs and preferences:

Cargo e-bikes

Folding e-bikes

Step-through e-bikes

Each recipient was also provided with:

A helmet and lock

An additional battery, offering greater flexibility for charging and extended use

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The event included helmet fitting, e-bike demonstrations, and a guided ride through Kapalua to help recipients build confidence.

For many, the experience represented more than receiving a bike — it marked a meaningful step toward independence, mobility, and healing.

Special thanks extended to sponsors

This initiative was made possible through the support of:

Ulupono Initiative

Samueli Foundation

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Without their support, this program would not have been possible. Their investment is making a meaningful difference not only for the Maui Bicycling League, but most importantly for the recipients and families working to rebuild their lives,” organizers said.

Many recipients currently face significant transportation challenges — including walking to work or sharing a single vehicle among family members. Access to an e-bike provides a reliable, low-cost transportation option while also supporting physical and mental well-being.

Recipients who received cargo e-bikes will be able to transport keiki, carry groceries, and manage daily needs more easily, improving both quality of life and independence.

Each participant also received a service gift certificate to support ongoing maintenance, ensuring they can safely and confidently use their e-bike long-term.

This program also contributes to broader community benefits, including reducing traffic congestion, lowering carbon emissions, and supporting a more sustainable and bike-friendly Maui.

MBL extended appreciation to:

Maui Sunriders , who hosted the event and provided additional staff support for helmet fitting and e-bike orientation

, who hosted the event and provided additional staff support for helmet fitting and e-bike orientation Aventon , for their generosity in providing e-bikes, accessories, and additional batteries

, for their generosity in providing e-bikes, accessories, and additional batteries The MBL volunteer team and leadership, whose dedication, coordination, and hours of service brought this program to life

Looking Ahead

“The overwhelming response to the program underscores the continued need for transportation solutions as Maui rebuilds,” organizers said.

MBL is actively exploring opportunities to expand the program and partner with organizations to reach more fire survivors in need.