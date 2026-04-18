Scholarship offering from Friends of Haleakalā National Park

Friends of Haleakalā National Park hikers in the Crater. Photo permission, Mele Stokesberry

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park (FHNP), a nonprofit that supports the park’s mission to preserve and protect Haleakalā’s unique ecosystems, scenic character and associated Native Hawaiian culture, is pleased to announce the opening of applications for its 2026 Memorial Scholarship Program.

Annually, FHNP awards three scholarships of $2,000 each to graduating high school seniors or continuing undergraduate students from Maui County pursuing studies related to the biology, ecology and/or conservation of ecosystems such as that of Haleakalā National Park. Eligibility criteria and the application form can be found on the organization’s website, www.fhnp.org. The deadline for applying is May 15, 2026.

The memorial scholarship honors the lives and work of Don Reeser, Superintendent of Haleakalā National Park from 1988 to 2005, Mary Evanson, co-founder of FHNP, and Dr. Fern Duvall, a dedicated advocate for every aspect of the natural environment of Maui.