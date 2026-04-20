2026-27 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest winners announced

Winners of the 2026-27 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest were announced by Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

Conservation stamp winner: Kūākea Yasak. Winning submission features a burly wild boar within a cultivated kalo, or tar0, patch.

Kūākea Yasak. Winning submission features a burly wild boar within a cultivated kalo, or tar0, patch. Game bird stamp winner: Alvin Galvez. Winning submission depicts male and female California valley quails proudly perched on a rocky outcrop, set against a sweeping mountain backdrop.

The 2026-27 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest winner for this year’s conservation stamp. (Courtesy Image: Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources)

The state Land Department requested submissions for this year’s conservation stamp featuring a wild pig, thriving in forested wildlands and areas near human development.

Submissions featuring the California valley quail — which was introduced in 1818 to the islands as a gift to King Kamehameha and went on to become established throughout the Hawaiian Islands — were requested for the 2026-27 game bird stamp.

All submissions were reviewed and the two winners selected by a committee.

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The conservation stamp is required on Hawai‘i hunting licenses. A game bird hunting stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds.

Funds from sales of these stamps go to the State Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitats as well as to manage hunting programs in Hawaiʻi.

These two new stamps will be available for the 2026-2027 hunting season.

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Both will be available July 1 to wildlife stamp collectors by calling 808-587-0166 or visiting the Division of Forestry and Wildlife office, located in Room 325 at 1151 Punchbowl St., in Honolulu.

The 2026-27 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp Art Contest winner for this year’s game bird stamp. (Courtesy Image: Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources)

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