Former Governor George Ariyoshi dies at 100, remembered as ‘historic figure’

Governor George R. Ariyoshi (bottom left). PC: courtesy Gov. Josh Green

Gov. Josh Green today announced the lowering of flags to honor the life and legacy of former Gov. George R. Ariyoshi, Hawaiʻi’s third and longest-serving governor in state history. He led the state from 1974 to 1986. Ariyoshi died peacefully Sunday night, surrounded by his family — he was 100.

Born March 12, 1926, in Honolulu to Japanese immigrant parents, Ariyoshi was a historic figure in Hawaiʻi and national politics, becoming the first Asian-American elected governor of any US state. His leadership helped guide Hawaiʻi through its early post-statehood decades, marked by economic transition, growth and the strengthening of state institutions.

Ariyoshi served in the US Army Military Intelligence Service during World War II as a Japanese-English interpreter. He went on to earn degrees from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan Law School, then dedicated his life to public service.

Ariyoshi served in the Territorial Legislature, the Hawaiʻi State Senate and as lieutenant governor before assuming the governorship and winning election in his own right. Known for his steady, disciplined leadership and deep respect for public service, he was reelected twice and remained active in civic and professional life long after leaving office.

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“Governor Ariyoshi devoted his life to Hawaiʻi with humility, discipline and an unwavering sense of responsibility to the people he served,” Green said. “He led our state during a pivotal moment with quiet strength and integrity, and his legacy as a trailblazer and public servant will endure for generations. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones.”

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) joined the people of Hawaiʻi in mourning the loss. “The son of Japanese immigrants and the first Asian American governor in our nation’s history, Gov. Ariyoshi helped Hawaiʻi look to the future when he brought communities across our state together to develop the landmark Hawaii State Plan. His commitment to public service and public discourse endured long after he left the governorship, and I’m grateful to have known him. I’m sending my aloha to his wife Jean, his family, and all who loved him,” she said.

US Rep. Jill N. Tokuda (HI-02) reflecting Ariyoshi’s decades of public service and the enduring impact of his leadership on the state.

“Gov. Ariyoshi was more than quiet and effective—he was a model for how to live and lead with values and a strength of character that shaped Hawaiʻi for generations. From his service in the US Army Military Intelligence Service during World War II to becoming our nation’s first Asian American governor, he broke barriers not for recognition, but to widen the path for others,” said Tokuda.

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“The phrase that always comes to mind when I think of him is ‘kodomo no tame ni’—for the sake of the children. He led with that spirit every day, seeing all of us as his children and governing with a deep responsibility to protect our people, our lands, and our way of life for those yet to come. His legacy isn’t just what he achieved, but the example he set,” said Tokuda. “My heart is with the Ariyoshi ʻohana as we honor a life of humility, purpose, and enduring service.”

Kauaʻi Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami issued a statement saying, “It is with deep sadness that we reflect on the passing of former Governor George R. Ariyoshi, a man whose life was defined by service to Hawaiʻi and its people.”

He said Gov. Ariyoshi led with humility, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility. “As Hawaiʻi’s longest-serving governor and the first Asian American elected governor in the United States, he opened doors for future generations while remaining grounded in steady, principled leadership. He guided our state through pivotal years with care and respect for the trust placed in him,” he said.

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs also extended condolences to the ʻohana of former Governor George Ariyoshi and to all who were touched by his lifetime of public service.

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“Governor Ariyoshi led with humility, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to the people of Hawaiʻi, breaking barriers and setting a standard of principled leadership that continues to inspire,” said OHA Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele.



“On behalf of OHA and the lāhui, we honor the legacy of Gov. Ariyoshi and give thanks for his enduring contributions to our state. May his memory be a blessing, and may his example continue to guide future generations of those who serve the state of Hawaiʻi,” he said.

Flag Order

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In honor of former Gov. George R. Ariyoshi and in recognition of his extraordinary service to the state of Hawaiʻi, Gov. Green has ordered that the flags of the United States of America and the state of Hawaiʻi be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and all Hawaiʻi National Guard facilities.

Flags shall be lowered effective immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on the day of his memorial service, which will be announced.

This order reflects the gratitude of the people of Hawaiʻi for Gov. Ariyoshi’s historic leadership, lifelong commitment to public service and lasting contributions to the state.