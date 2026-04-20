Hawaiʻi Gas hiring for temporary summer jobs throughout islands

Hawaiʻi’s only regulated gas utility is looking for candidates for its 2026 Summer Hire program.

Hawaiʻi Gas has several positions available to work from May 26-Aug. 24 (no extensions will be granted) at company locations throughout the islands, including Honolulu and Kapolei on Oʻahu, Kahului on Maui, Hilo and Kona on the Big Island and Līhuʻe on Kauaʻi.

Courtesy Photo: Hawaiʻi Gas

Physical and clerical posts are available.

Temporary summer hires assist Hawaiʻi Gas employees with tasks, projects and daily operations throughout different departments, providing hands-on experience that can help build skills for future career opportunities.

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Open positions are listed on the Hawaiʻi Gas website.

Eligibility requirements

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age.

Candidates must have legal authorization to work in the United States.

Must have reliable transportation to and from work.

Compensation: Information is available for each position on individual job listings.

“Our Summer Hire program is one of the ways that we support the development and retention of local talent within our communities,” said Hawaiʻi Gas Vice President of Human Resources Manu Bermudes in an announcement about the available positions. “It provides the opportunity to gain practical and professional skills in a dynamic work environment, with exposure to a range of career pathways within Hawaiʻi’s energy industry.”

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Interested candidates can view open positions and apply through the online Hawaiʻi Gas careers portal.







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