Earth Day at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, April 22

Earth day sunset viewing. (2025) PC: Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge will be celebrating Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Partners will be on site with a variety of hands on activities for attendees of all ages.

Partners include ReTree Hawaiʻi, The Digital Bus, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, and Friends of Keālia Pond NWR.

The day will end with a guided sunset bird walk at 5:45 p.m. with Refuge staff. The event is free and open to the public.

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The visitor center at Keālia Pond NWR is located off Milepost 6 Maui Veterans Highway. For more information visit the website https://www.fws.gov/refuge/kealia-pond

Earth Day event flyer. PC: Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.