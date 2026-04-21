Maui News

Earth Day at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, April 22

April 21, 2026, 7:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Earth day sunset viewing. (2025) PC: Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge will be celebrating Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Partners will be on site with a variety of hands on activities for attendees of all ages.

Partners include ReTree Hawaiʻi, The Digital Bus, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Hawaiʻi Audubon Society, and Friends of Keālia Pond NWR.

The day will end with a guided sunset bird walk at 5:45 p.m. with Refuge staff. The event is free and open to the public.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The visitor center at Keālia Pond NWR is located off Milepost 6 Maui Veterans Highway. For more information visit the website https://www.fws.gov/refuge/kealia-pond

Earth Day event flyer. PC: Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants
Top-Rated Maui Restaurants

South
Maui

Kihei • Wailea • Makena

Central
Maui

Kahului • Wailuku • Ma‘alaea

North Shore
& Upcountry

Haiku • Hali‘imaile • Makawao • Pukalani • Haiku • Kula

West
Maui

Kaanapali • Lahaina • Olowalu