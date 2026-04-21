MEO touched the lives of nearly 55,000 Maui County residents in 2024-25

This is the cover of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Annual Report for 2024-25.

Maui Economic Opportunity touched the lives of 54,780 Maui County residents, marked its 60th year and honored volunteers and kupuna in the 2024-25 fiscal year as noted in the nonprofit agency’s recently released Annual Report.

The report covering the Oct. 1, 2024 to Sept. 30, 2025 fiscal year highlights the work of MEO and includes:

Providing 266,400 Maui Bus paratransit and Human Services rides.

Supporting 7,560 survivors of the 2023 wildfires.

Helping 1,020 kupuna to maintain their independence.

Guiding 1,347 youth to avoid harmful behaviors and build their leadership skills.

Assisting 1,389 residents to obtain or maintain their housing.

Some of those helped by MEO offered testimonials:

“I have two daughters, one in MEO Head Start and one at the Kahi Kamali`i Infant Toddler Center… . Child care is so hard to find anywhere. With MEO, they are helpful and they help you along the process. I trust them with my whole life.” – Destiney Bates.

“Last week, I rode MEO transportation to get groceries for the first time, and it made me feel much better. I was able to get out of the house, and my driver was so kind and helpful. I am 70 years old, and I depend on MEO for just about everything.” – Brenda Pilch.

“My electricity was disconnected. MEO helped to reconnect it within 48 hours.” – Vanalouise Montizor.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO’s operated a $37 million budget for the fiscal year with the largest revenue sources being the County of Maui, $17.9 million, and the federal government, $16.2 million, according to the report.

2025 marked MEO’s 60th year as Maui County’s Community Action Agency, one of four in the state and more than a thousand nationwide chartered to battle poverty in communities. MEO was chartered on March 22, 1965 with two programs – Head Start preschool and a community organizing arm. Today, MEO has more than 30 programs, which have adapted to the changing needs of Maui County.

Those programs operate under five departments: Transportation; Early Childhood Services; Community Services, which runs rental and utility programs and supports kupuna, recently released inmates and Spanish speakers; Business Development Center, which offers small business planning classes and expertise and microloans and distributes the county’s micro-agriculture grants; and Youth Services.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO has more than 250 staff with offices in Wailuku, Hāna, Kaunakakai and Lānaʻi City.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In her message, CEO Debbie Cabebe noted that many residents still face unstable living conditions due to the 2023 wildfires while others remain uncertain about making ends meet due to the high cost of housing.

“Each day, MEO staff bring a positive outlook and a can-do attitude, ensuring clients are supported and reminded that progress – no matter how small – is still progress, as long as we never stop moving forward,” she said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Board President Carol Reimann used her message to praise Cabebe, who will be retiring in July after 26 years with MEO.

“It is impossible to capture the magnitude of Debbie’s impact on Maui County in a few sentences, but throughout this report you will get a glimpse of how her work has forever changed the lives of families and individuals,” said Reimann.

The Annual Report lists MEO’s programs, includes accounts of the Volunteer Luncheon and Kupuna Aloha Luncheon and offers a history of the six decades of MEO.

The report can be found online at www.meoinc.org (go to “About MEO” and “Reports”).