Help the environment, manage energy use on Earth Day

On Earth Day, as oil prices are spiking, Hawaiian Electric urges customers to assess their energy use and find ways to reduce overall electricity demand.

“This Earth Day, take a good look at what’s plugged in to outlets around your home or business. What can be used less, turned off or unplugged to save energy?” said Rebecca Dayhuff Matsushima, Hawaiian Electric vice president of customer service. “Small changes that you make can make a big difference over time.”

The war with Iran has triggered a surge in oil prices, causing higher electricity bills – another reason to reduce energy use to help manage bills, Dayhuff Matsushima said.

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The need for energy efficiency also is underscored by the company’s highest year-over-year increase in electricity load since 2004. In 2025 there was a 2.5% increase in electricity usage compared to 2024.

Among the contributors:

Warmer weather: In 2025, Hawaiʽi experienced 9% more intense cooling days than in 2024, indicating increased demand for air conditioning.

Higher year-over-year energy use across the board: 2.8% increase in electricity use by residential customers without rooftop solar; 1.8% increase by commercial customers without rooftop solar; 1.3% increase among residential customers with PV and 3.1% higher use by commercial customers with PV.

The continued economic recovery on Maui since the 2023 windstorm.

Actions to take now:

Reduce the use of anything that generates heat – water heater, oven, clothes dryer, stove. Consider a heat pump water heater, now available with a rebate of up to $700 from Hawaiʽi Energy. It could cut your bill by up to 40%.

Turn off air conditioning or set it at 78 degrees. Even turning it off for an hour helps.

Use smart plugs or unplug electronics when not in use, including computers, printers, cable boxes, game devices and chargers.

Consider rooftop solar. Hawaiian Electric offers Smart Renewable Energy programs designed to be simpler and more equitable in the long term.