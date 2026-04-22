Young Artmakers 2026 in Schaefer International Gallery

Observe & Play session — Kano Watanabe with Young Artmakers. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Schaefer International Gallery announces the return of its popular summer visual arts education program, Young Artmakers. Led by teaching artists and gallery staff, these hands-on workshops provide young artists ages 5-7, 8-12, and 13-18 an opportunity to meet and make new friends while enhancing and exercising their creative skills.

The program is divided into five sessions, starting July 14, in media ranging from printmaking to papermaking and sculpting. Each session will meet for four consecutive classes (Tuesday – Friday, for three hours) over the course of a week. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience the gallery’s summer photography exhibit “Through the Lens” in a guided tour as part of their class.

Space is limited and advance registration is required; visit the Young Artmakers 2026 registration page for details: https://www.mauiartseducation.org/youngartmakers.

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The workshop fee is $120 per student and includes four classes and all supplies.

Young Artmakers 2026. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Young Artmakers 2026 Sessions:

Session 1: Collagraph Printing

July 14 – 17 (Tues – Fri); 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages 5 – 7

Taught by Tia Brady

Learn the collagraph printing process, combining color and texture to create exciting prints! Students will learn how to build a composition on a plate using plants, fabric, and other items for texture. Then they’ll explore various inking techniques and practice using the printing press, creating a portfolio of unique monoprints on paper.

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Session 2: Face Off – The Art of Mask Making

July 14 – 17 (Tues – Fri); 1 – 4 p.m.

Ages 8 – 12

Taught by Mars Zender

After learning about the many art forms used in mask making throughout history, students will have the chance to create their own mask with a stylized portrait or a character from their imagination. Throughout the week, they’ll explore media such as plaster, recycled materials, and paper clay to build and form a unique mask piece.

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Session 3: Papermaking Ages 5 – 7

July 21 – 24 (Tues – Fri); 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Ages 5 – 7

Taught by Joyce Jeffers and Kano Watanabe

Inspired by this spring’s Washi Transformed exhibit in the gallery, this class will explore the endless possibilities of paper in both 2D & 3D forms. Students will learn techniques such as mold and deckle sheet pulling, direct paper-to-object casting, and paper sculpting.

Session 4: Papermaking Ages 8 – 12

July 21 – 24 (Tues – Fri); 1 – 4 p.m.

Ages 8 – 12

Taught by Joyce Jeffers and Kano Watanabe

Inspired by this spring’s Washi Transformed exhibit in the gallery, this class will explore the endless possibilities of paper in both 2D & 3D forms. Students will learn techniques such as mold and deckle sheet pulling, direct paper-to-object casting, and paper sculpting.

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Session 5: Copperplate Printing

July 21 – 24 (Tues – Fri); 1 – 4 p.m.

Ages 13 – 18

Taught by Tia Brady

Experience this special, centuries-old form of printmaking! Learn how to prep a copperplate, then design and etch using professional tools and materials. After etching the plate, students will practice various inking techniques to create exquisite prints on the printing press.

Joyce Jeffers with Young Artmakers. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

More information at MauiArts.org. Online registration is now open via the link: https://www.mauiartseducation.org/youngartmakers

Questions can be directed to Schaefer International Gallery at galleryassistant@mauiarts.org or 808-243-4258. Space is limited and registration ends June 19. Payment is required to secure registration, and refunds will not be given for missed classes.