Maui Surf Forecast for April 24, 2026

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 4-6 3-5 2-4 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 09:31 PM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:11 AM HST. High 0.7 feet 09:40 AM HST. Low 0.4 feet 02:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 6:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A pair of gale lows in the North Pacific will send a series of small northwest to north-northwest swells Friday night into the first half of next week. These swells should help maintain near average surf along north facing shores into next week. A storm- force low developing this weekend near the Aleutian Islands should send a slightly larger northwest swell towards the middle of next week.

The current short to medium period north-northeast swell will continue to decline this evening. A small fetch of strong northeast winds associated with the weak low northeast of the state, could provide some reinforcing short-period swell Friday afternoon into Saturday. Otherwise, below average surf is expected along east facing shores next week due to the lack of strong trade winds locally or upstream of the state.

Small background energy from the west will continue to linger the next few days and fade out this weekend. A small southwest bump from the Tasman Sea that passed across American Samoa's 51209 buoy yesterday is expected to arrive this weekend. No significant south swells are expected through the first half of next week.

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NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

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SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

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WEST SIDE

am pm

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Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.