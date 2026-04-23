Mayor Bissen announces 99th Maui County Fair will return to War Memorial in Wailuku

Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Jeanna Thacker.

Highlighting last year’s successful comeback of the beloved fair, Mayor Richard Bissen today announced that the Maui County Fair is returning once again October 1-4, 2026.

“The return of the Maui County Fair brings back a tradition our community really values,” Mayor Bissen said. “It’s a place where families reconnect, local traditions are shared, and our keiki get to experience simple joys they’ll carry with them for years to come.”

The 99th Maui County Fair will be held at War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku, and nonprofit food vendors and product and services exhibitors are encouraged to apply by May 15, 2026.

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After the fair did not continue in 2020 due to financial and other hardships, Mayor Bissen revived the event last year with County of Maui funding. More than 115,000 people attended the 98th Maui County Fair.

Earlier this year, Mayor Bissen proposed appropriating $1.5 million from the General Fund to support this year’s fair through contractor Daryl Fujiwara of Festivals of Aloha. Fujiwara served as fair director last year and will lead this year’s event.

“The Maui County Fair is a celebration of our island’s culture, creativity and community,” Fujiwara said. “From local food to homegrown businesses, our vendors and exhibitors are at the heart of the fair experience.”

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Local nonprofits are encouraged to apply for food vendor booths. Vendor spaces are limited and will be awarded based on menu quality, pricing, operational readiness and commitment to community service. Applications are due by May 15, with selection notifications issued by May 30. Visit themauifair.com/vendor for other requirements and to apply.

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Applications are also open for businesses and organizations to participate in the Products & Services Exhibit. Preference will be given to Maui-based businesses and those featuring Maui-made products. Exhibitor applications are due by May 15, with selections announced June 1. Visit themauifair.com/vendor for other requirements and to apply.

Vendor deadlines include the following:

May 15: Application deadline (all vendors and exhibitors)

May 30: Food vendor notifications

June 1: Products and services exhibitor notifications

June 15: Payment deadline

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All applications must be complete, including required documentation such as a valid GET license (and IRS determination letter for nonprofits), to be considered. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply early, as space is limited.

Those interested in becoming sponsors can visit themauifair.com/ sponsorship for information on potential sponsorships.

The Maui County Fair is a celebration supported by the County of Maui that brings together residents and visitors for four days of food, entertainment, culture and family fun. As it approaches its 99th year, the fair continues to highlight the diversity, talent and spirit of Maui while supporting local organizations and businesses.

Maui County Fair 2025. PC: Maui Photo Hub