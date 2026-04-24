50th Anniversary of the historic launch of Hōkūleʻa’s 1976 Maiden Voyage

1976 Voyage from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti, credit: Frank Wandell and PVS.

May 1, 2026 will mark 50 years since Hōkūleʻa departed Honolua Bay, Maui on her maiden deep-sea voyage, sailing from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti using traditional, non-instrument navigation. This marked the first time in approximately 600 years that a voyaging canoe sailed the ancient sea road of Kealaikahiki and disproved theories of accidental drift.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society will be reflecting and honoring the 1976 maiden voyage through a series of photos, videos, newspaper articles and first-hand accounts that are being shared on its Instagram and Facebook channels, @hokuleacrew.

Hōkūleʻa’s maiden voyage to Tahiti is an endeavor that changed history. The canoe departed Hawaiʻi on May 1, 1976, guided by master navigator Mau Piailug of Satawal, Micronesia, who navigated entirely by traditional wayfinding: reading the stars, winds, waves, clouds, and the living ocean. After 31 days at sea, Hōkūleʻa made landfall at Mataiva, French Polynesia, on June 1, 1976, before arriving in Papeʻete Harbor, Tahiti, on June 4, 1976, where more than 17,000 people gathered to welcome her. In July, 1976, Hōkūleʻa then made her maiden voyage from Tahiti to Hawaiʻi, arriving to thousands at Magic Island, Oʻahu. Hōkūleʻa’s round-trip voyage spanned 52 days at sea.

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The purpose of the voyage was bold and transformational: to demonstrate that the ancestors of Polynesia were skilled voyagers and navigators who intentionally settled the vast Pacific Ocean, directly challenging long-held theories of accidental drift.

The 1976 voyage of Hōkūleʻa was far more than a successful ocean crossing, it was a cultural awakening. At a time when Hawaiian language, traditions, and identity were under threat, Hōkūleʻa’s journey down the ancient pathway Kealaikahiki affirmed the brilliance of Indigenous knowledge systems. The voyage became a cornerstone of the Hawaiian Renaissance, reigniting cultural pride, helping to revitalize language and practice, and restoring a sense of dignity and self-determination among Native Hawaiians and Pacific peoples.

1976 Voyage from Hawaiʻi to Tahiti, credit: Frank Wandell and PVS.

Historic 1976 Timeline

May 1, 1976 — Departure from Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaiʻi

— Departure from Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawaiʻi June 1, 1976 — Landfall at Mataiva, Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia

— Landfall at Mataiva, Tuamotu Archipelago, French Polynesia June 4, 1976 — Arrival in Papeʻete Harbor, Tahiti, French Polynesia

— Arrival in Papeʻete Harbor, Tahiti, French Polynesia July 4, 1976 — Departure from Tahiti (return voyage to Hawaiʻi)

— Departure from Tahiti (return voyage to Hawaiʻi) July 26, 1976 — Arrival at Magic Island, Oʻahu

1976 Crew Members, Hawai‘i-Tahiti: Navigator Mau Piailug, Clifford Ah Mow, Shorty Bertelmann, Ben Finney, Tommy Holmes, Sam Kalalau, Boogie Kalama, Kawika Kapahulehua, Buffalo Keaulana, John Kruse, Dukie Kuahulu, David Lewis, Dave Lyman, Billy Richards, Rodo Williams. Also on board were photographers Nicholas DeVore III of “National Geographic” and Norris Brock of Pittsburgh TV station KQED of PBS.

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1976 Crew Members, Tahiti-Hawaiʻi: Snake Ah Hee, Andy Espirito, Kawika Kapahulehua, Mel Kinney, Kainoa Lee, Kimo Lyman, Gordon Piʻianaiʻa, Leonard Puputauiki, Penny Rawlins, Keani Reiner, Nainoa Thompson, Makaʻala Yates, Dr. Ben Young.