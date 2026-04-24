Historic row from Washington State to Maui launches May 1

First team set to launch rowing journey, 3,100 miles from the coast of Washington State to Maui. PC: Courtesy

Four men undertake an epic journey, crossing the Pacific Ocean to Maui, Hawaiʻi, powered solely by human endurance, resilience, and purpose. They will be rowing across the Pacific ocean, stroke by stroke to accomplish what has never been done before.

The four-man crew: Joshua Dukes, Greg Anderson, Johnny Martinez, and Wilton Ngotel; will attempt the transpacific crossing without sails, engines, or a support vessel, relying entirely on teamwork and physical strength to navigate one of the world’s most demanding environments.

First team set to launch rowing journey, 3,100 miles from the coast of Washington State to Maui. PC: Courtesy

Departing from the rugged coastline of the Pacific Northwest, the team expects to spend approximately 50-70 days at sea, aiming to reach Maui by mid-summer.

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“This journey is about more than crossing an ocean,” said crew member Joshua Dukes, a former Maui firefighter. “It’s about pushing beyond perceived limits and showing what’s possible when you commit fully to something bigger than yourself.”

The Row West expedition brings together a diverse group of individuals united by a shared commitment to challenge, growth, and service. The crew includes military veterans, endurance athletes, and community leaders, each bringing unique experience and motivation to the journey.

Beyond the physical feat, the mission carries a deeper purpose: to inspire others to pursue their own challenges and to support meaningful causes. A portion of funds raised during the expedition will benefit Aerial Recovery, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and providing disaster response through teams of veterans and first responders.

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Ocean rowing is widely regarded as one of the most grueling endurance challenges in the world, demanding constant rowing shifts, exposure to extreme weather, and prolonged isolation at sea. Successful crossings require not only physical strength but also mental resilience and precise navigation across vast, unpredictable waters.























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The Row West launch from La Push marks the beginning of a journey that blends adventure, purpose, and human spirit. Connecting the Pacific Northwest to Hawaiʻi through one of the boldest human-powered expeditions attempted today.

Follow the Row West Pacific journey on Instagram @rowwestpacific, including live broadcasts, and on YouTube at Row West Pacific. Track the movements of the team in real time via a live tracker powered by YB Tracker at www.rowwestpacific.com.