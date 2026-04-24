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UHMC Paipai Kaiāulu Earth Day 2026 event, April 25

April 24, 2026, 2:15 PM HST
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UH Maui College Earth Day. File 2019

Paipai Kaiāulu, a student club at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College will host an Earth Day 2026 fair titled “Hoʻōla I Ka Wai, Hoʻōla I Ke Ao — Heal the Water, Heal the World” on Saturday, April 25, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UHMC Pāʻina Building.

This community-centered event will bring together students, community members, ʻohana, and organizations actively engaged and caring for wai (water) and ʻāina (land). The gathering aims to create meaningful opportunities for pilina (connection), learning, and collaboration by highlighting the work being done across Maui.

The event will feature a keynote address by Kehau Kimokeo on Hoʻoponopono Honua and community outcomes, along with panel discussions exploring perspectives from mauka and makai . Cultural workshops, entertainment, and hands-on engagement opportunities will be available throughout the day along with a resource fair featuring 20 nonprofits

UH Maui College Earth Day. File 2023
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Event Details:

  • What: Hoʻōla I Ka Wai, Hoʻōla I Ke Ao – Earth Day Resource Fair
  • When: April 25, 2026 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Where: UH Maui College, Paʻina Building
  • Who: Hosted by Paipai Kaiāulu UHMC Student Club
  • Audience: Students, community members, ʻohana, and those who care for ʻāina

Agenda Highlights:

  • 9 a.m. – Opening, tabling, workshops, and entertainment
  • 10:30 a.m. – Keynote Address (Kehau Kimokeo)
  • 11 a.m. – Panel 1: Mauka
  • 12 p.m. – Panel 2: Makai
  • 1 p.m. – Closing and mahalo
  • Tara Apo- Sierra Club. Mauka panelist.
  • Jr Kekiwi- Na Moku. Mauka panelist.
  • Pomaikaʻi Crozier- Puʻukukui watershed. Mauka panelist.
  • Archie Kalepa- Lele aloha. Makai panelist.
  • Kālā Tanaka- Hui o Waʻa Kaulua. Makai panelist.
  • Solomon Kahoʻohalahala- Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council. Makai panelist.

Paipai Kaiāulu is a student-led organization at UH Maui College dedicated to fostering community, sustainability, and cultural connection. Formerly known as the SOS Student ʻOhana for Sustainability Club, the group works to uplift initiatives that support mālama ʻāina, environmental stewardship, and community engagement across Maui.

UH Maui College Earth Day. File 2023

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