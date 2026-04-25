2026 County Volunteer Heroes recognized during National Volunteer Week. PC: County of Maui

Twenty-three residents were honored today as 2026 Volunteer Heroes for their contributions to community nonprofit organizations, as Mayor Richard Bissen proclaimed Volunteer Week from April 19-25, 2026, in Maui County.

“This is a chance to recognize the incredible time, heart and talent our volunteers give to support nonprofits across Maui County,” Mayor Bissen said during a ceremony at the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. “These organizations are doing vital work every day – from providing food and shelter, protecting our watershed and natural resources, supporting youth and uplifting those in need.”

2026 County Volunteer Heroes recognized during National Volunteer Week. PC: County of Maui

HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Volunteer Center, organizes the annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service event. Volunteers were nominated by nonprofits for volunteer work that has a significant impact. Volunteers received a certificate of recognition from the County.

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“We are very pleased to recognize these compassionate, hardworking individuals,” said Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center coordinator. “Maui County is stronger and more connected because of these volunteers and the nonprofits they help serve.”



































The 2026 Maui County Volunteer Heroes and the organizations they serve are:

Dave Albright, Kula Community Watershed Alliance

Pam Albright, Kula Community Watershed Alliance

Annie Byrne, Manaʻo Radio

Avery Chumbley, Pacific Cancer Foundation

Isa Cocallas, Nā Kiaʻi O Maui

Martin “Hopsing” Coon, Nā Hoaloha

Sheri Ann Dante, Pacific Whale Foundation

Carolyn Dean, ParaGenius Foundation

Kenton Detweiler, Maui Rescue Mission

Mary Drayer, Kamehameha Schools Maui

Andy Fox, Friends of Haleakalā National Park

Sue Haylor, Hale Kau Kau

Rebecca “Kona” Jackson, What Makes You Feel Beautiful

Matthew Lugo, Maui Economic Development Board

Ivy Paleka, Pukalani Nazarene Compassion Village

Katherine Patricio, Organ Transplant Maui

Cheryl Pokipala, Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Maria Rebella, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

Marta Rebella, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

Alex Roessler, Hospice Maui

Nancy Saunders, Maui Food Bank

Laura Stanton, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Juliet Warren, Best Buddies

2026 County Volunteer Heroes recognized during National Volunteer Week. PC: County of Maui

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns.