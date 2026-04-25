2026 County Volunteer Heroes recognized during National Volunteer Week
Twenty-three residents were honored today as 2026 Volunteer Heroes for their contributions to community nonprofit organizations, as Mayor Richard Bissen proclaimed Volunteer Week from April 19-25, 2026, in Maui County.
“This is a chance to recognize the incredible time, heart and talent our volunteers give to support nonprofits across Maui County,” Mayor Bissen said during a ceremony at the Kalana O Maui building in Wailuku. “These organizations are doing vital work every day – from providing food and shelter, protecting our watershed and natural resources, supporting youth and uplifting those in need.”
HandsOn Maui, the County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Volunteer Center, organizes the annual Volunteer Hero Celebration of Service event. Volunteers were nominated by nonprofits for volunteer work that has a significant impact. Volunteers received a certificate of recognition from the County.
“We are very pleased to recognize these compassionate, hardworking individuals,” said Wendy Stebbins, Volunteer Center coordinator. “Maui County is stronger and more connected because of these volunteers and the nonprofits they help serve.”
The 2026 Maui County Volunteer Heroes and the organizations they serve are:
- Dave Albright, Kula Community Watershed Alliance
- Pam Albright, Kula Community Watershed Alliance
- Annie Byrne, Manaʻo Radio
- Avery Chumbley, Pacific Cancer Foundation
- Isa Cocallas, Nā Kiaʻi O Maui
- Martin “Hopsing” Coon, Nā Hoaloha
- Sheri Ann Dante, Pacific Whale Foundation
- Carolyn Dean, ParaGenius Foundation
- Kenton Detweiler, Maui Rescue Mission
- Mary Drayer, Kamehameha Schools Maui
- Andy Fox, Friends of Haleakalā National Park
- Sue Haylor, Hale Kau Kau
- Rebecca “Kona” Jackson, What Makes You Feel Beautiful
- Matthew Lugo, Maui Economic Development Board
- Ivy Paleka, Pukalani Nazarene Compassion Village
- Katherine Patricio, Organ Transplant Maui
- Cheryl Pokipala, Maui Arts & Cultural Center
- Maria Rebella, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
- Marta Rebella, Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center
- Alex Roessler, Hospice Maui
- Nancy Saunders, Maui Food Bank
- Laura Stanton, Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset
- Juliet Warren, Best Buddies
For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/humanconcerns.