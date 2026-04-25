Sergios Cantina at Lahaina Cannery. PC: courtesy

For the first time since the Lahaina fires, Cinco de Mayo celebrations are returning to the Front Street area—bringing a sense of joy, culture and community back to West Maui. Lahaina Cannery is proud to partner with Sergio’s Cantina to host a vibrant, all-day Cinco de Mayo celebration on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

This highly anticipated event marks more than just a holiday—it represents a meaningful step in bringing people together again in Lahaina. Spearheaded by Sergio’s Cantina, the celebration reflects a deep commitment to restoring the spirit of gathering, music, and shared experiences in the community.

“We’re incredibly proud to help bring Cinco de Mayo back to Lahaina,” said Sergio of Sergio’s Cantina. “This celebration has always been about community, culture, and connection—and we’re excited to create a space where people can come together again and celebrate.”

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The event will take place throughout the day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Lahaina Cannery, featuring festive food and drink specials, freshly grilled street tacos on the lanai, and giveaways. Guests can also enjoy a unique blender bike station, where they can blend their own margaritas for a fun, hands-on experience. The celebration continues into the evening with live music from Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo starting at 6 p.m.

Lahaina Cannery invites the community and visitors to come together, support local businesses, and celebrate the return of this beloved holiday in Lahaina. Sergio’s Cantina will also be celebrating Cinco de Mayo at their restaurant location in Honokōwai (Times Market Shopping Center).

Lahaina Cannery also continues to offer a variety of free cultural programming for the community throughout the week. Activities include:

Zumba Classes: Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m.

Mondays, 9 – 10 a.m. Hula Lessons: Thursdays, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. Hula Shows: Sundays, 1 – 2 p.m.

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Guests can also enjoy Pau Hana Concert Series, featuring live music from local musicians every Fridays and Saturdays from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Stop by Sergio’s Bar Truck and the Dining Lot for refreshments and local eats while enjoying the performances.

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Visitors are encouraged to explore Lahaina Cannery’s diverse mix of stores and services, including ABC Store, American Savings Bank, Bank of Hawaii, Bistro Gourmandise, Boss Frog’s, Crazy Shirts, First Hawaiian Bank, Fork & Salad, Ganotisis’ Pacific Rim Cuisine, HIC, Jersey Mike’s, KaiAloha Supply, Kalei’s, Lahaina Gelato, Lahaina Jewelry, Lahaina Printsellers, Lahaina Sushi Ko, Lahaina Thai Ono, Longs Drugs, Maui Island Creations, Maui Toy Works, Na Hoku, Pink Nails, Safeway, Salt + Hair, Serendipity, Sergio’s Bar Truck, Sergio’s Cantina, Starbucks, Three Crowns Jewelry, The M Gallery, T-Shirt Factory, Village Galleries.