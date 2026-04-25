Maui High School students win 2026 Bridge Builder Competition

2026 Hawaiʻi Bridge Builder Competition champions from left, Ian Payba and Jeter Hondo of Maui High School.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation congratulates the 2026 Hawai‘i Bridge Builder Competition champions, Ian Payba and Jeter Hondo of Maui High School.

The two juniors received the award at the 17th Annual Hawai‘i STEM Conference on April 15 and 16 at the Sheraton Waikῑkῑ on Oʻahu. The team members earned a $1,000 cash award for their school.

The statewide bridge builder competition is part of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) STEM Outreach Solutions network, a national initiative by AASHTO to inspire the next generation of engineers and problem-solvers.

2026 Hawaiʻi Bridge Builder Competition finalists.

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Hawai‘i Bridge Builder Competition was open to 11th and 12th graders at all high schools in the state. Students form teams of two and use only provided kit materials (balsa wood and glue) to build a bridge with the best strength-to-weight ratio. All teams documented their projects, prepared and presented a professional portfolio to industry experts ̶ and tested their designs live at the Hawaiʻi STEM Conference.

The Hawai‘i competition was hosted by HDOT in partnership with Maui Economic Development Board’s STEMworks program (MEDB), and sponsored by engineering software company Bentley Systems, which provided 3D modeling software (CAD) to all participating students and schools.

“We brought the AASHTO bridge builder competition to Hawai‘i youth to provide the opportunity for outside the classroom experiences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “As STEM-related jobs account for about one-third of the U.S. workforce, we actively partner with the DOE to prepare our local students for bright futures ahead.”

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This year’s 10 finalists included two teams from King Kekaulike High School, four teams from Maui High School, two teams from Keaʻau High School, as well as one team each from Kaua‘i High School and Lahainaluna High School.

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For more information about the Bridge Builder Competition, visit: https://stormwatermaui.com/bridge-builder-competition/.