Maui News
County Immigrant Services Division offices to close May 1 for staff training
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The County of Maui Department of Human Concerns Immigrant Services Division offices on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi will be closed on Friday, May 1, 2026, due to staff training.
All three offices will resume normal hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 4.
For general information about the Immigrant Services Division, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/253/Immigrant-Services-Division.
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