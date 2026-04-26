Lanes to be closed on Piʻilani Highway for raised crosswalk work

Foreground graphic courtesy HIDOT. Background file image courtesy William Hankins

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that there will be single lane closures at the roundabout on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) from April 27-29, 2026.

Crews will be closing one lane in both the northbound and southbound direction on the Wailea side of the roundabout overnight. Crews will be installing raised crosswalks at the current crossings on the Wailea side of the roundabout.

Work will be nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day and will begin on Monday, April 27, with the last closure ending at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, April 29. At least one lane in each direction will remain open for through traffic.

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Since 2023, the multi-lane roundabout at Piʻilani Highway and Kūlanihākoʻi Street has been functioning effectively to manage speeds and the flow of vehicles through the roundabout. The new raised crosswalks will bring another safety enhancement to the roundabout, in addition to the rapid rectangular flashing beacons (RRFBs) already installed. The RRFBs will be activated at a later date.

All work is weather permitting.