Maui News

Friends of Haleakalā National Park celebrates 30 years in annual public meeting

April 27, 2026, 6:00 AM HST
* Updated April 27, 6:01 AM
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Friends of Haleakalā National Park conduct a service trip at Haleakalā Crater. Photo permission, Matt Wordeman

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park will celebrate 30 years of preservation work at its 2026 annual public meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. May 2 at the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The visitor center is located at Milepost 6 on the Maui Veterans Highway, formerly known as Mokulele Highway in Kīhei.

Park archaeologist and cultural resources program manager Rachel Hodara Nelson will present “Uncovering the Archaeology of Haleakalā National Park.” She’ll share discoveries from archaeological research throughout the park on sites that reveal centuries of human activity, travel and cultural use at Haleakalā. The presentation will help park managers and the community to better understand and protect the cultural heritage of Haleakalā.

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Attendees will also get updates from Haleakalā National Park and the Friends group. Volunteer activities will be shared.

Parking is available at the visitor center.

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