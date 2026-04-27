Maui News
Full road closure on Hāna Highway for HECO work
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The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is notifying the public that both lanes on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in Huelo will be completely closed for two hours for Hawaiian Electric Co. work. The closure will be from 10 p.m. to midnight on Thursday, April 30.
The closure will be at mile post 3.4. HECO will be working on a Huelo Substation pole.
All work is weather permitting.
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