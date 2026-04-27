Maui News

Maui County’s jobless rate dips slightly to 2.5%

April 27, 2026, 5:32 AM HST
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Maui County’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 2.9% in February 2025 to 2.5% in the same month this year, according to monthly statistics provided by the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

In January, the county’s jobless rate was 2.4%.

For comparison, the US seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.4% in February, up slightly from 4.2% a year earlier; and Hawaii’s unemployment figure was 2.3%, down from 2.6%.

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When looking at islands in Maui County, again not seasonally adjusted: Maui was at 2.4%, down from 2.9%; Molokai was at 2.3%, down from 2.6%; and Lanai was at 4.8%, up from 3.1%.

In a separate measure of employment, total nonagricultural jobs increased by 400 month over month, from January 2026 to February 2026. Job gains were experienced in Trade, Transportation & Utilities (+500); Construction (+200); and Leisure & Hospitality (+100). Employment remained unchanged in Manufacturing; Information; and Financial Activities. Job losses occurred in Professional & Business Services (-100); Private Education & Health Services (-200); and Other Services (-300). Government employment went up by 200 jobs. Year over year, nonfarm jobs have gone up by 2,100, or 0.3%.

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