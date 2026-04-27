Maui structure fire claims life of Kapalua man

Maui Now

A structure fire reported at a second story condominium unit on Friday afternoon claimed the life of a Kapalua man. The occupant, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has since been identified as a 76-year-old man. The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m. on April 24, 2026 at a residence located at 100 Ridge Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the unit well involved with fire. Crews extended hose lines to bring the fire under control and prevent spread into neighboring units. The fire was contained to the unit of origin.

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The fire was brought under control at 2:56 p.m., and was extinguished at 5:18 p.m.

The fire caused an estimated $1,000,000 in damage to the structure with approximately 40% of the 1200 square foot unit damaged.

Responding units included: Engine 11, Engine 3, Ladder 3, Tanker 3, a battalion chief and fire investigators.

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The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.