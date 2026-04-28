Applicants invited to information session for County FY27 Environmental Protection and Sustainability grants

File photo of Central Maui. PC: Wendy Osher

Applicants are invited to attend a grants information session for the County of Maui Fiscal Year 2027 Environmental Protection and Sustainability (EPS) Division Grants Program at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Interested applicants can attend the grants information session in person at the EPS conference room at 2145 Wells St., Suite 305, Wailuku, or online at https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/237060816109002?p=oOkWqyGrCGLmgIr4MO.

An estimated $3.9 million in funding will be available in four categories: Highway Beautification Grants, Recycling Grants, Environmental Protection & Green Grants and Wetlands Restoration Grants.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The goal of the EPS grants program is to support environmental initiatives that promote a sustainable and resilient community while addressing the risks and impacts of climate change. Projects that are led by or incorporate traditional Hawaiian practices and approaches are encouraged, as well as those that advance the goals and strategies of the County Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

Grant applications are available for download at https://www.mauicounty.gov/2725/Environmental-Protection-Sustainability-. The deadline to submit applications is 4 p.m. May 22, 2026.

For more information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/EPS or email epa.division@mauicounty.gov. Applicants who require accommodations for any disability may contact the EPS office for assistance at 808-270-7631.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

EPS is a division of the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management.