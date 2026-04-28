Maui Kamehameha Parade issues call for parade entries

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: courtesy

Maui’s 2026 Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a is set for Saturday, June 20, 2026, and the community is invited to take part in the annual celebration. The festivities return to Central Maui, with a parade along Kaʻahumanu Avenue followed by a hoʻolauleʻa at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

This year’s Hawaiʻi-wide theme, “E Kū, E Hoʻololi” – Stand upright and change (unpleasant) conditions.

Parade applications are now open, and interested participants must submit their entries by May 29, 2026. To apply and review parade rules, judging criteria, and other details, visit: festivalsofaloha.org/kamehameha

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The parade route will begin at Maui Lani Parkway and proceed east along Kaʻahumanu Avenue toward Kahului Beach Road. Detailed staging information will be provided upon acceptance of entries.

Participants can enter the parade under the following categories:

Float: A decorated, self-propelled vehicle or trailer that is transformed into a themed display. (Max height: 20 feet)

Decorated Vehicle: A decorated car, truck, golf cart, or similar vehicle that remains recognizable. (Max height: 20 feet)

Marching Units: Precision drill teams, flag units, cheer squads, marching bands, or military units performing in cadence.

Walking Units: Groups or organizations walking the parade route without choreography or precision movement.

Entry Divisions:

Commercial: Businesses and for-profit entities ($50 entry fee)

Non-Commercial: Nonprofits, schools, and community groups (No entry fee)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I truly hoped to return to Lahaina this year,” said event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “As the community continues to heal and Front Street rebuilds, we will holomua in Central Maui and welcome all to join us in honoring the legacy of Kamehameha I and his lineage.”

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: courtesy

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Road Closure Notice: Motorists are advised that Kaʻahumanu Avenue will be closed on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. between Lunalilo Street and Kāne Street/Kahului Beach Road. All feeder streets along the way will not be accessible – Maui Lani Parkway, Mahalani St., Kanaloa Ave. S. Papa Ave., Wahinepiʻo Ave., and S. Wākea Ave. The public is advised to plan accordingly.

Royal Order of Kamehameha at Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade and Ho‘olaule‘a. PC: courtesy

Nā Kamehameha Commemorative Pā‘ū Parade is more than a celebration—it is a tribute. Organizers ask all participants to honor the true purpose of this event: paying respect to King Kamehameha I and his enduring legacy. When planning a parade entry, ensure it reflects the dignity, pride, and cultural significance of this special occasion.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This event is made possible through the generous support of the County of Maui – Office of Economic Development, Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council, Pacific Media Group, and KPOA 93.5FM

For more information and updates, follow social media at festivalsofaloha/kamehameha.