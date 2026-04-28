The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua appoints Courtney Conching as Director of Group Sales

Courtney Conching

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua announced the appointment of Courtney Conching as Director of Group Sales. With over a decade of expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, Conching will spearhead the resort’s efforts to drive high-impact group business through a unique lens of authentic Hawaiian culture and world-class sales expertise.



In this role, Conching will oversee the resort’s comprehensive group sales strategy, focusing on the competitive luxury travel and incentive market and showcasing the property’s extensive indoor and outdoor meeting facilities. The resort boasts 290,000 square feet of versatile event space, highlighted by breathtaking oceanfront spaces and the newly redesigned Aloha Garden Pavilion, Maui’s premier open-air, indoor-outdoor event facility.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Courtney as our new Director of Group Sales,” said Jon Gersonde, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “Her deep connection to the islands as a Hawaiian hotelier, combined with her extensive expertise in luxury sales, makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to the impact she’ll make in showcasing the spirit of Kapalua to our guests and partners.”

Conching joins the resort from Highgate Hawaiʻi, where she served as Director of Sales & Marketing at ‘Alohilani Resort, as well as Area Director of Group Sales for Highgate’s portfolio of nine hotels across the islands.

Conching’s credentials include serving as Complex Account Director for the Marriott Waikīkī Collection, where she managed key markets for iconic properties including The Royal Hawaiian. She also brings international perspective from her time as Senior Sales Manager at Hilton Beijing, providing her with a sophisticated understanding of the global luxury traveler.