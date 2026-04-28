Maui News
Traffic Advisory: Utility pole severed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. fronting Maui Mall
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Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in both directions from Puʻunēnē to Hāna Highway due to a traffic accident. Bystanders sent Maui Now footage of a severed pole and damage traffic light at the intersection fronting the Maui Mall in Kahului at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Details surrounding the incident are forthcoming.
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