Maui News

Traffic Advisory: Utility pole severed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. fronting Maui Mall

April 28, 2026, 10:14 AM HST
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Kaʻahumanu Ave. PC: Lynnsey Waiohu (4.28.26)

Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in both directions from Puʻunēnē to Hāna Highway due to a traffic accident. Bystanders sent Maui Now footage of a severed pole and damage traffic light at the intersection fronting the Maui Mall in Kahului at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Details surrounding the incident are forthcoming.

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