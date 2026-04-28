Traffic Advisory: Utility pole severed on Kaʻahumanu Ave. fronting Maui Mall

Kaʻahumanu Ave. PC: Lynnsey Waiohu (4.28.26)

Maui police have closed Kaʻahumanu Avenue in both directions from Puʻunēnē to Hāna Highway due to a traffic accident. Bystanders sent Maui Now footage of a severed pole and damage traffic light at the intersection fronting the Maui Mall in Kahului at around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Details surrounding the incident are forthcoming.